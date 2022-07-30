Lydia Ko, aka 'The Onion,' sheds layers but not her Women's Scottish lead

One key for Lydia Ko in holding onto a share of the 54-hole lead at the Women’s Scottish Open? Being an onion.

With Saturday’s forecast calling for colder temperatures, higher winds and some rain, Ko arrived at Dundonald Links well prepared. Like she had done the two previous days, Ko wore leggings under her golf pants. But for her third round, she took things a couple of steps further.

“I had four layers on at one point today,” Ko said.

That didn’t last long, though. With weather conditions turning out better than anticipated, the sun shining and temps warming into the low 60s, Ko was able to shed a couple of layers during her round, a move that wouldn’t have surprised the former prime minister of New Zealand.

Let Ko explain that last part.

“[He] gave me the nickname of ‘Onion’ because I played with him and I kept taking off layers and layers, and he's like, ‘You're an onion,’” Ko shared. “I feel like that puts it into perspective. I'd rather overdress and feel like a little marshmallow than underdress. And especially out here, you know, you can take it off, but you can't put it on when you're far away from your hotel room.”

While Ko warmed up, her game actually cooled off following back-to-back 65s to open her tournament. Ko managed to birdie her final hole to finish under par, and her 1-under 71, though considerably worse than her previous two rounds, was enough for Ko to maintain at least a share of the lead.

She shares the top spot on the leaderboard with Celine Boutier at 15 under.

“I know it wasn't the best golf, but I was able to scramble around,” Ko said. “I don't think it was as bad as I think, and I think just because I had two really low rounds, it makes me compare more to the past couple days. But I know there's a lot of good out there, and hopefully [I can] maintain the good tomorrow.”

And preferably without needing to be an onion again.