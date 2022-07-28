Lydia Ko continues great play, one off lead at Women's Scottish Open

Lydia Ko continued her impressive run in the opening round of the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. Ko shot 7-under 65 at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland, and sits one back of leader Hye Jin Choi.

Ko is tied with Celine Boutier and Lilia Vu for second place.

Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and one bogey in the event sandwiched between a pair of LPGA majors.

Full-field scores from the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open

At last week’s Amundi Evian Championship, Ko shot bookend rounds of 66 on her way to a tie for third place. It marked her fourth top-5 finish in her last five starts.

“Overall, I thought I played pretty solid. And I think when I did put myself out of position, I patiently and calmly approached how I needed to go about that hole,” said Ko.

The tour will stay in Scotland next week when the women play Muirfield for the AIG Women’s Open.

Ko would like to do what Brooke Henderson did at the Evian and break a lengthy major drought. Ko’s most recent major title came in 2016. She earned her 17th tour victory earlier this year at the Gainbridge LPGA.