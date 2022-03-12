Lydia Ko (COVID-19) will not defend title next week in Saudi Arabia

Getty Images

Lydia Ko will not defend her title next week in Saudi Arabia.

Ko, who won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International last November, withdrew from this year's event on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19 following last week's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Replacing Ko in the field is Angel Yin, who will join Anna Nordqvist, Georgia Hall, Carlota Ciganda, Bronte Law, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Anne van Dam and Emily Kristine Pedersen in the field.

The tournament, which was moved to a spring date on the Ladies European Tour calendar this year, will be played March 17-20 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. The purse is $1 million.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

L. Ko outduels Kang for Gainbridge LPGA title

BY Associated Press  — 

Lydia Ko pulled ahead with a birdie on the 15th hole and matched scores with Danielle Kang the rest of the way, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory at the Gainbridge LPGA.
News & Opinion

L. Ko has Gainbridge lead by two shots over Kang

BY Associated Press  — 

Even as the exams change, Lydia Ko continues to provide the proper answers needed to stay in front at the Gainbridge LPGA.
News & Opinion

Kang continues hot start, shares Gainbridge lead

BY Associated Press  — 

A week-and-a-half into the '22 LPGA Tour season, Kang once again has the lead, though, this time she shares it with Lydia Ko.