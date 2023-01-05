×

Mackenzie Hughes calls himself a 'PGA Tour-level diaper changer' after third kid

Getty Images

“Changing diapers. Chasing my kids around.”

That was Mackenzie Hughes’ response when asked how he spent his time off at home before showing up to Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Hughes and his wife, Jenna Shaw, welcomed their third child and first girl just four weeks ago.

The Canadian had a great response when asked what his diaper-changing handicap would be.

“This is kid number three, so I'm a PGA Tour-level diaper changer,” Hughes said. “A plus 5. Yeah. I can do it quick. I mean 20, 30 seconds we're done. I've seen it all. Now actually with a girl, a girl is far easier because, you know, a boy, diaper off, peeing everywhere. I don't have that problem anymore. The pee's a little more in the zone right here.”

Full-field scores from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Hughes was in the zone Thursday in Maui, where he opened with a 7-under 66 in his second appearance at the Sentry. An eagle at the ninth was the highlight of the day for the 32-year-old, but the highlight of the trip was the flight to Hawaii with the entire family.

“How would you think that flight went? Like that,” Hughes said with a laugh. “IPads. Grandma was with us, so that helped. But it was a long journey. But we are here.”

