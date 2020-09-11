It’s been a busy few weeks for the Korda family.

Last week Sebastian Korda made his Grand Slam main draw debut at the U.S. Open, losing in the first round to Denis Shapovalov. In attendance at Flushing Meadows was Korda’s father and coach, Petr, the former world No. 2 and 1998 Australian Open champion. And watching from home were his LPGA player sisters, Nelly and Jessica.

“I actually flew in on Monday from Arkansas and I jumped straight in front of the TV to watch him, so it was really cool,” Nelly said. “He looked really good, so hopefully he keeps trending upward. It would be really cool to see him succeed.”

Once his son was bounced from one of tennis’ majors, the elder Korda joined wife Regina in cheering on his daughters at this week’s ANA Inspiration. Despite 100-degree temperatures in Rancho Mirage, California, both parents walked 36 holes Thursday at Mission Hills.

“I was like, ‘You guys are going to sleep well tonight,’” Nelly Korda said.

Nelly, the third-ranked player in the world, shot 66 to take the lead at a major for the first time, while Jessica opened with 74.

“It’s really nice, actually,” Nelly Korda said of having her parents out on the course. It’s the first time they’ve watched her play in person since the first two LPGA events of the year in Florida. “It’s nice to get some clapping occasionally. They’re definitely our biggest fans, and we wouldn’t be where we are without them, so it’s super nice.”