Major storm damage delays third round of U.S. Senior Open

Getty Images

A severe storm caused major damage to Omaha Country Club overnight, delaying Saturday's third round of the U.S. Senior Open.

Strong winds knocked over grandstands and TV towers while also splitting and uprooting large trees.

Officials had moved up tee times in an effort to beat inclement weather, but the third round will now begin at 11:15 a.m. ET. The championship will stream live on Peacock at 3-4 p.m. and continue live on Golf Channel at 4-8 p.m.

Jim Furyk leads by two shots entering the final two rounds.

Here is some footage of the damage:

Golf Central

Furyk leads U.S. Senior Open after remarkable 64

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jim Furyk fired a 6-under 64 Friday at the U.S. Senior Open, one of just eight under-par scores in Round 2.
News & Opinion

Ames, Andrade share lead at U.S. Senior Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Billy Andrade and Stephen Ames shot 5-under 65s on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Open.
Golf Central

Watson shoots 66 at U.S. Senior Open

BY Will Gray  — 

Tom Watson nearly shot his age Thursday, starting the U.S. Senior Open with a 4-under 66 to grab the top spot midway through the opening round at Del Paso Country Club.