Major storm damage delays third round of U.S. Senior Open

A severe storm caused major damage to Omaha Country Club overnight, delaying Saturday's third round of the U.S. Senior Open.

Strong winds knocked over grandstands and TV towers while also splitting and uprooting large trees.

Officials had moved up tee times in an effort to beat inclement weather, but the third round will now begin at 11:15 a.m. ET. The championship will stream live on Peacock at 3-4 p.m. and continue live on Golf Channel at 4-8 p.m.

Jim Furyk leads by two shots entering the final two rounds.

Here is some footage of the damage: