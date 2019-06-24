Making a splash: Curry unveils his first Under Armour golf capsule

Curry
UA Golf

It’s no secret that Stephen Curry loves golf. Now, with the help of Under Armour, the Golden State Warriors guard is making a splash with his own golf collection.

Curry, in China for the UA Basketball Asia Tour, stopped by Mission Hills Golf Club in Shenzhen on Monday to unveil the 14-piece capsule, which will become available for purchase this fall.

The Range Unlimited Collection takes inspiration from Stephen’s off-court and on-course style, and includes tops, bottoms, hats, outerwear and the Curry 6 spikeless golf shoe.

“I wanted to try to blend my personality, my joy, my style off the court into a golf capsule,” Curry said. “When you look good, you feel good and you play good golf.”

Polos, which feature UA’s Iso-Chill technology that actively cools and keeps your body dry, start at $80. Pants are $80, outerwear is $95-100, hats are $30, and the shoe, which is the Curry 6 basketball shoe outfitted with the UA Rotational Resistance outsole, is $160.

