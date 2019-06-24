It’s no secret that Stephen Curry loves golf. Now, with the help of Under Armour, the Golden State Warriors guard is making a splash with his own golf collection.

Curry, in China for the UA Basketball Asia Tour, stopped by Mission Hills Golf Club in Shenzhen on Monday to unveil the 14-piece capsule, which will become available for purchase this fall.

The Range Unlimited Collection takes inspiration from Stephen’s off-court and on-course style, and includes tops, bottoms, hats, outerwear and the Curry 6 spikeless golf shoe.

“I wanted to try to blend my personality, my joy, my style off the court into a golf capsule,” Curry said. “When you look good, you feel good and you play good golf.”

Polos, which feature UA’s Iso-Chill technology that actively cools and keeps your body dry, start at $80. Pants are $80, outerwear is $95-100, hats are $30, and the shoe, which is the Curry 6 basketball shoe outfitted with the UA Rotational Resistance outsole, is $160.