'Man, I had fun': Abraham Ancer makes early move at East Lake with opening 64

ATLANTA – Abraham Ancer’s first trip to the Tour Championship last year was very much a learning experience, and the lessons went well beyond the quirky twists and turns of East Lake.

But maybe the most important thing he discovered in 2019 is that, with the stroke-based scoring that’s now used at the PGA Tour’s season finale, a fast start is crucial. He delivered on Friday.

“Man, I had fun. It was very solid,” he said following his bogey-free 64. “I struggled a little bit the last two tournaments off the tee, which I normally feel very comfortable. Figured out what I was doing, and I hit it great today.”

Thanks to a 25-footer for eagle at No. 18 Ancer posted the round of the day and moved from 22nd place and 1 under to start the event into a tie for fifth place and four shots off the lead.

“I just picture myself like if this was a five-day event and I shot 1 under yesterday; I just have to make up some ground,” he said. “It's not a course that you're going to be able to shoot 10 under or 8 under every day, so good, solid rounds can really, really make some moves.”

Last year ,Ancer began the finale at 4 under (10th place) and opened with an even-par 72 on his way to a tie for 21st. It was a swing that cost him more than $300,000 in bonus cash.