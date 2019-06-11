Management company that reps DeChambeau acquires one that reps Casey, Garcia

Consolidation continued this week in the golf management industry with GSE Worldwide’s acquisition of Impact Point, a Switzerland-based firm.

Impact Points current roster of players includes world No. 15 Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia and Pat Perez. They will join a staff at GSE that already includes world No. 9 Bryson DeChambeau and Jim Furyk.

Golf management industry veterans Irek Myskow and Carlos Rodriguez will join the GSE staff and report to Andrew Witlieb, GSE’s head of Golf and Sports Marketing.