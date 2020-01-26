SAN DIEGO – Marc Leishman’s one-stroke victory at the Farmers Insurance Open was a welcome turnaround following a few tough months professional, but that’s not why the Australian was emotional Sunday at Torrey Pines.

Leishman’s fifth career PGA Tour victory came on Australia Day, the country's national holiday. It also came during a difficult time back home, as Australia continues to battle wildfires.

“Pretty amazing, particularly all the problems that have been happening back in Australia with the fires and people losing their lives, firefighters. Just devastating really,” said Leishman, who closed with a 65 to edge Jon Rahm by a shot. “If this can bring them a little bit of joy, that's a big win for me personally and then for them as well.”

Leishman, who teamed with fellow Australian Cameron Smith in Hawaii to raise funds for those misplaced by the wildfires, was a member of the International Presidents Cup team that lost to the U.S. last month. He hadn’t had a top-10 finish on Tour since September.

“It's really satisfying,” Leishman said. “I think karma's a thing, but you can never bank on it. I think if you do good things for long enough, not all the time but most of the time you'll get paid off for it. Whether it's winning a golf tournament or just being a nice person.”