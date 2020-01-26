Leishman hopes win sends 'a little bit of joy' back home on Australia Day

Getty Images

SAN DIEGO – Marc Leishman’s one-stroke victory at the Farmers Insurance Open was a welcome turnaround following a few tough months professional, but that’s not why the Australian was emotional Sunday at Torrey Pines.

Leishman’s fifth career PGA Tour victory came on Australia Day, the country's national holiday. It also came during a difficult time back home, as Australia continues to battle wildfires.

Farmers Insurance Open: Full-field Scores | Full coverage

“Pretty amazing, particularly all the problems that have been happening back in Australia with the fires and people losing their lives, firefighters. Just devastating really,” said Leishman, who closed with a 65 to edge Jon Rahm by a shot. “If this can bring them a little bit of joy, that's a big win for me personally and then for them as well.”

Leishman, who teamed with fellow Australian Cameron Smith in Hawaii to raise funds for those misplaced by the wildfires, was a member of the International Presidents Cup team that lost to the U.S. last month. He hadn’t had a top-10 finish on Tour since September.

“It's really satisfying,” Leishman said. “I think karma's a thing, but you can never bank on it. I think if you do good things for long enough, not all the time but most of the time you'll get paid off for it. Whether it's winning a golf tournament or just being a nice person.”

More articles like this

Marc Leishman
Golf Central

See how the purse was paid out at the Farmers Insurance Open

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at how the purse was paid out for those who made the cut at Torrey Pines, including champion Marc Leishman.
Golf Central

Leishman edges Rahm to win Farmers by one

BY Nick Menta  — 

Marc Leishman fired a Sunday 65 and birdied the 72nd hole to win the Farmers Insurance Open by one shot over Jon Rahm.
Golf Central

Thomas, Fowler choke away 5-up lead in halve

BY Jay Coffin  — 

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler were 5 up with eight to play in their foursomes match against Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer, and they failed to secure the full point.