Maria Fassi birdied the par-5 18th, her ninth hole on Friday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. And then she didn't.

Fassi was assessed a two-stroke penalty for slow play. Officials said, in a statement, that Fassi, "was in breach of Rule 5.6 while being timed by a member of the Rules Committee. She exceeded the average amount of allotted time for the total strokes taken on Hole [No.] 18."

Fassi, who is playing this event on a sponsor's invitation, shot 2-under 70 in the first round and gave those two strokes back immediately with a double bogey on her opening hole in Round 2. She bogeyed the 13th hole (her fourth), but rebounded with birdies on Nos. 14 and 16. She appeared to get back to 2 under for the championship with a birdie at the 18th, but the penalty cost her two strokes.

Two very important strokes.

Fassi played her final nine holes in 39 to finish 36 holes at 3 over par. Following a Friday 77, she was one below the cut line when she finished play.

Here is the full statement released by the tournament, relating to Fassi's penalty:

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Rules Committee has adopted a Pace of Play Policy under Rule 5.6b(3) of the Rules of Golf to encourage and enforce prompt play.