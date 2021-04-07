The best round in Masters history is 9-under 63.

The score was achieved twice, the first time by Nick Price in the third round in 1986. Ten years later, in 1996, Greg Norman equaled Price's mark in the first round.

On the flip side, the worst official round is 95, shot by Charles Kunkle in the final round in 1956.

"I was disappointed in my round," Kunkle told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 2005. "But I wasn't embarrassed."

Of course, that year a 73-year-old Billy Casper shot 106 and didn't sign his scorecard.

"I sort of figured before I played that I wasn't going to sign it," Casper said after that round. "I only wanted to play 18 and get it out of my system."

The highest score recorded on a single hole is 13, which was done three times. Tom Weiskopf put five balls in the water at the par-3 12th in 1980. Tommy Nakajima notched the same number on the par-5 13th in 1978. And Sergio Garcia posted his octuple bogey by putting five balls of his own in the water on the par-5 15th in 2018.

“I was really upset because it was stupidity,’’ Weiskopf told USA Today a few years ago. “I don’t like to be one of the three that is always going to be mentioned as making the highest score on any hole. But it sure doesn’t haunt me.”

Said Garcia in 2018: "I don't know what to tell you. It's one of those things. I don't know, it's the first time in my career where I make a 13 without missing a shot. Simple as that."

The lowest scores have all been holes-in-one on par-3s – Jeff Sluman's ace at No. 4 in 1992; five on No. 6; three on No. 12, including Curtis Strange's in 1988; and 22 on No. 16.

But what about the best composite rounds at Augusta National? Using the best and worst scores on each hole in Masters history, the best score is 40-under 32 while the worst is a 97-over 169.

Here is a look at the best and worst scores on each of Augusta National's 18 holes:

Hole No. 1 – Par 4

Highest score: 9 (Ernie Els, 2016)

Lowest score: 2 (Frank Moore, 1940; Roberto De Vicenzo, 1968; Takaaki Kono, 1970; Scott Verplank, 1987; Retief Goosen, 2011)

Hole No. 2 – Par 5

Highest score: 10 (Sam Byrd, 1948; David Duval, 2006)

Lowest score: 2 (Louis Oosthuizen, 2012)

Hole No. 3 – Par 4

Highest score: 8 (Douglas B. Clarke, 1980)

Lowest score: 2 (16 players, most recently Morgan Hoffmann and Thongchai Jaidee, 2015)

Hole No. 4 – Par 3

Highest score: 8 (Henrik Stenson, 2011)

Lowest score: 1 (Jeff Sluman, 1992)

Hole No. 5 – Par 4

Highest score: 8 (Bill Campbell, 1957; Sam Parks, 1957; Chick Harbert, 1960; Jerry Barber, 1964)

Lowest score: 2 (Art Wall, Jr., 1974; Scott Hoch, 1983; Curtis Strange, 1987; Jack Nicklaus, 1995 (first and third rounds); Colin Montgomerie, 2000; Gabriel Hjertstedt, 2000; Rich Beem, 2003; Russell Henley, 2017)

Hole No. 6 – Par 3

Highest score: 7 (Jose Maria Olazabal, 1991; Arnold Palmer, 1997; Branden Grace, 2016)

Lowest score: 1 (Billy Joe Patton, 1954; Leland Gibson, 1954; Charles Coody, 1972; Chris DiMarco, 2004; Jamie Donaldson, 2013)

Hole No. 7 – Par 4

Highest score: 8 (DeWitt Weaver, 1972; Richard L. Von Tacky, Jr., 1981)

Lowest score: 2 (Dick Mayer, 1955; Jack Nicklaus, 1976; Tommy Aaron, 1986; Fuzzy Zoeller, 1992; Ernie Els, 1997; Larry Mize, 1999; Ernie Els, 2003; Ben Curtis, 2004; Brandt Jobe, 2006; Miguel Angel Jimenez, 2008; Adam Scott, 2010; Tiger Woods, 2010; Patrick Cantlay, 2012; Marc Leishman, 2017; Kevin Chappell, 2017; Webb Simpson, 2018; Keith Mitchell, 2019)

Hole No. 8 – Par 5

Highest score: 12 (Frank Walsh, 1935)

Lowest score: 2 (Bruce Devlin, 1967)

Hole No. 9 – Par 4

Highest score: 8 (Jack Selby, 1948; Richard Davies, 1963; Clay Ogden, 2006; Luke Donald, 2014)

Lowest score: 2 (Earl Stewart, Jr., 1954; Curtis Strange, 1980; Steve Jones, 1991; Danny Green, 2000; Bill Haas, 2013)

Hole No. 10 – Par 4

Highest score: 9 (Danny Lee, 2009)

Lowest score: 2 (Dick Metz, 1940; Doug Ford, 1960; Rick Fehr, 1987; Guy Yamamoto, 1995; Masashi ‘Jumbo’ Ozaki, 1999; Casey Wittenberg, 2004; Brandt Jobe, 2006; Robert Allenby, 2008)

Hole No. 11 – Par 4

Highest score: 9 (Dow Finsterwald, 1952; Bo Wininger, 1958; William G. Moody III, 1980; Charles Howell III, 2006; Sandy Lyle, 2017)

Lowest score: 2 (Jerry Barber, 1962; Brad Faxon, 2002; K.J. Choi, 2004; Rory Sabbatini, 2006; Stephen Ames, 2008; Drew Kittleson, 2009)

Hole No. 12 – Par 3

Highest score: 13 (Tom Weiskopf, 1980)

Lowest score: 1 (Claude Harmon, 1947; William Hyndman, 1959; Curtis Strange, 1988)

Hole No. 13 – Par 5

Highest score: 13 (Tsuneyuki ‘Tommy’ Nakajima, 1978)

Lowest score: 2 (Jeff Maggert, 1994)

Hole No. 14 – Par 4

Highest score: 8 (Nick Price, 1993)

Lowest score: 2 (20 players, most recently Martin Kaymer, 2016)

Hole No. 15 – Par 5

Highest score: 13 (Sergio Garcia, 2018)

Lowest score: 2 (Gene Sarazen, 1935)

Hole No. 16 – Par 3

Highest score: 11 (Herman Barron, 1950)

Lowest score: 1 (Ross Somerville, 1934; Willie Goggin, 1935; Ray Billows, 1940; John Dawson, 1949; Clive Clark, 1968; Corey Pavin, 1992; Raymond Floyd, 1996; Padraig Harrington, 2004; Kirk Triplett, 2004; Trevor Immelman, 2005; Ian Poulter, 2008; Ryan Moore, 2010; Nathan Green, 2010; Adam Scott, 2012; Bo Van Pelt, 2012; Shane Lowry, 2016; Davis Love III, 2016; Louis Oosthuizen, 2016; Matt Kuchar, 2017; Charley Hoffman, 2018; Justin Thomas, 2019; Bryson DeChambeau, 2019)

Hole No. 17 – Par 4

Highest score: 7 (19 players, most recently Fred Couples and Ted Potter, Jr., 2013)

Lowest score: 2 (Takaaki Kono, 1969; Tsuneyuki ‘Tommy’ Nakajima, 1989; Davis Love III, 1998)

Hole No. 18 – Par 4

Highest score: 8 (Denny Shute, 1959; Homero Blancas, 1970; Masashi ‘Jumbo’ Ozaki, 1994; Ian Baker-Finch, 1995; Arnold Palmer, 2000; Camilo Villegas, 2007; Henrik Stenson, 2012)

Lowest score: 2 (Felice Torza, 1948; Denis Hutchinson, 1962; Jim Colbert, 1974; John Huston, 1997; Chris DiMarco, 2006; Doug Ghim, 2018)