Masters 2021: Thursday's first-round weather forecast at Augusta National

Getty Images

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The 85th Masters Tournament is underway. So, what’s the weather look like Thursday at Augusta National?

Players teeing off early will get cooler temperatures, projected at 64 degrees at 9 a.m., and winds out of the south at 4-8 mph. Around noon, things will heat up to 79 degrees with 40 percent relative humidity and similar wind at 6-12 mph. At 3 p.m., it will be 82 degrees with 25% humidity, and the wind will pick up, moving to a SSW direction at 10-15 mph, including 20 mph gusts.

There’s a 20% chance of isolated showers beginning at 5 p.m.

85th Masters Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

A warm front is expected to bring hotter temperatures starting Friday, which will increase chances of rain these next few days. Showers and thunderstorms are anticipated at some point between late Saturday afternoon and Sunday early afternoon as a cold front finally moves in.

There is a 40% chance of rain Sunday morning, though the rest of the competition hours look good.

Players have talked about firm and fast conditions this week at Augusta National. Chairman Fred Ridley said that the course is as firm as he's seen it since 2013.

