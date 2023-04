LIV Golf’s Kevin Na withdrew from the Masters Tournament on Thursday after posting a 4-over 40 on the first nine of Augusta National.

The Iron Heads GC captain had a less than ideal start to his day before the withdrawal, recording an opening double bogey before notching four bogeys to just two birdies the rest of the way. Na withdrew “due to illness,” according to the tournament.

Na was playing with 2003 champion Mike Weir in the first group out Thursday, the only twosome in the opening round.