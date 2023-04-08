LIV Golf’s Louis Oosthuizen withdrew from the Masters “due to injury” before he could complete his second round on Saturday morning, the tournament said.

The Stinger GC captain was 7 over and T-73 before his withdrawal, with just one hole remaining in his second round.

Full-field scores from the 87th Masters Tournament

Oosthuizen has one major win in his career — the 2010 Open Championship at St. Andrews. He’s finished as good as second at the remaining three majors, including at Augusta National in 2012.

The South African was one of the LIV Golf defectors who resigned his PGA Tour card when he left for the Saudi-backed league in June 2022 — before he could be suspended.