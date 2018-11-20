Amid all of the cheesy jabs in the run-up to The Match on Friday, Phil Mickelson wants to make one thing perfectly clear about Tiger Woods.

“[Tiger is the] greatest of all time,” Mickelson told reporters Tuesday at the pre-tournament news conference. “That’s an easy one for me. I’ve seen him do things with a golf ball that’s never been done; the performance at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach is the single-greatest performance in the history of the game of golf, and possibly all of sports, and he continued to play that way for a number of years.”

Mickelson and Woods kicked off the pre-tournament festivities with a boxing-style news conference and photoshoot. There was a small bit of news Tuesday: That Mickelson is so confident he’ll birdie the opening hole of their 18-hole match, he put up $100,000 of his own money. Woods quickly doubled it. (Side bets go to charity.)