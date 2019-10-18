The PGA Tour announced Friday that Matt Every has been suspended for 12 weeks after violating its conduct policy for drugs of abuse.

In a brief statement, the Tour said only that Every will be eligible to return Jan. 7, 2020, the week of the Sony Open. That means he'll only miss three tournaments for which he would have been eligible.

Every, 35, in a statement sent to GolfChannel.com, said that he tested positive for cannabis, which he has been legally prescribed in the state of Florida, where he lives.

“I have been prescribed cannabis for a mental health condition by my physician whom has managed my medical care for 30 years,” he said. “It has been determined that I am neither an acceptable candidate to use prescription “Z” class drugs nor benzodiazepines.

“Additionally, these classes of drugs can be highly addictive and harmful to the human body and mind. For me, cannabis has proven to be, by far, the safest and most effective treatment.”

Every said that he was aware of the Tour’s Conduct Policy for drugs of abuse before he violated it, and that he has “no choice but to accept this suspension and move on.” The Tour said it would have no further comment on the suspension.

“I don’t agree with it for many reasons, mainly for my overall well-being, but I’m excited for what lies ahead in my life and career,” Every said. “Over the last few years I have made massive strides and I know my best is still in front of me. I can’t wait to come back better than ever in January.”

A two-time Tour winner, Every is fully exempt this season after finishing 86th on the FedExCup standings. He has made five starts this fall, including back-to-back top-30s in Las Vegas (T-18) and Houston (T-28).

Every became the second player to be suspended for a drug of abuse, following Robert Garrigus’ three-month ban in March. Garrigus, who has been open about his history of addictions, said that he had a relapse with marijuana.

Though marijuana is legal in some states, it is still considered a banned substance under the Tour’s anti-doping policy.

Prior to the 2017-18 season, the Tour did not publicly disclose if a player had been suspended for abusing a banned substance. Every is the seventh player to be suspended since drug testing was implemented in 2008.