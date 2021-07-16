Matt Every WDs from Barbasol with heart complications, reportedly throws putter in pond

Matt Every suffered an early fate at the Barbasol Championship.

He did reportedly outlast his putter, though.

Every withdrew after 10 holes Friday in the PGA Tour’s opposite-field event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, with what the PGA Tour initially announced as a back injury. However, the reason for Every’s withdrawal was later corrected to “heart complications.”

It is unknown what specific heart issues Every was having; the Tour veteran has battled anxiety issues in the past. He opened his tournament in 3-under 69 on Thursday before playing his next 10 holes in 5 over. He didn’t make a par on Friday, carding six bogeys, three birdies and a double.

Full-field scores from the Barbasol Championship

One of those birdies, at No. 18 (Every started on the back), came with a wedge. Every is pictured not using his putter on the hole, and Monday Q Info reported that Every had deposited his flatstick in a pond on the previous hole.

Every has now missed 18 straight PGA Tour cuts dating to last summer’s Wyndham Championship. He’s only made one cut worldwide in 18 starts this year.