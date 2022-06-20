Matt Fitzpatrick breaks top 10 of Official World Golf Ranking after U.S. Open win

After notching his first win on the PGA Tour, and a major at that, newly-minted U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick has catapulted into the Official World Golf Ranking top 10 for the first time in his career.

Last week, Fitzpatrick was ranked 18th in the world, but after besting world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, the Englishman jumped eight spots to No. 10.

As a result of Fitzpatrick’s move, Jordan Spieth dropped a spot to No. 11 – out of the top 10 for the first time since week 15 in mid-April.

Other movement in the top 10 included Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm switching places, with McIlroy moving to No. 2 as a result of another top-5 finish. Rahm (T-12) dropped a spot to No. 3. Collin Morikawa held a share of the 36-hole lead at The Country Club, ultimately finishing T-5 with McIlroy. He moved up three spots to No. 4. Previous No. 4 Patrick Cantlay dropped to No. 6. Cam Smith dropped a spot to No. 7 after missing the cut at Brookline.

Zalatoris also moved up two spots to No. 12, thanks to his second-straight second-place finish at a major this year. It’s the self-proclaimed major specialist’s best OWGR to date.

Three players made big jumps into the top 100 thanks to their top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open.

Round 1 leader Adam Hadwin and Denny McCarthy finished T-7, with Hadwin moving from No. 105 to No. 81 and McCarthy jumping nearly 30 spots from No. 121 to No. 93 – his best ranking to date. Gary Woodland moved from No. 113 to No. 89 after finishing T-10.

Despite not cracking the top 100, it would be an oversight to not mention Joel Dahmen’s move from No. 130 to No. 108 after holding a share of the lead with Morikawa after 36 holes. He ultimately finished T-10 with Woodland.