Sony Open winner Matt Kuchar put on a ballstriking clinic this week at Waialae Country Club, tying for fourth in driving accuracy and leading the field in greens-in-regulation percentage.
Kuchar hit 60 of 72, or 83.33 percent, of his greens in regulation. On the season, Kuchar is eighth on Tour in the category at 78.82 percent.
Here is a look at the top 10 in GIR percentage at the Sony Open:
- 1. Matt Kuchar, 60 of 72 (83.33 percent)
- 2. Ted Potter Jr., 59 of 72 (81.94)
- T-3. Corey Conners, 58 of 72 (80.56)
- T-3. Keegan Bradley, 58 of 72 (80.56)
- 5. Sungjae Im, 57 of 72 (79.17)
- T-6. Emiliano Grillo, 56 of 72 (77.78)
- T-6. Chez Reavie, 56 of 72, (77.78)
- T-8. Justin Thomas, 55 of 72 (76.39)
- T-8. Dylan Frittelli, 55 of 72 (76.39)
- T-8. Charles Howell III, 55 of 72 (76.39)
- T-8. Cameron Smith, 55 of 72 (76.39)
- T-8. Rikuya Hoshino, 55 of 72 (76.39)