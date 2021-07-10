Matthew Wolff among latest WDs from The Open Championship

Matthew Wolff is among the latest withdrawals from next week's Open Championship.

Wolff did not provide a reason for pulling out of the year's final major championship at Royal St. George's. He took several months off earlier this year to focus on his mental health. He opened up about his struggles at last month's U.S. Open, where he returned to action and tied for 15th. He missed the cut at the Travelers the following week before sharing 58th in Detroit.

K.H. Lee (birth of child) and Danny Lee (injury) were also announced as WDs. Andy Sullivan, Antoine Rozner and Troy Merritt were the three players added to the field.

Previous WDs include: Joo Hyung Kim, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Davis and Kevin Na.

Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele and John Catlin are next on the alternate list, respectively.