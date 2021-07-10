Matthew Wolff among latest WDs from The Open Championship

Getty Images

Matthew Wolff is among the latest withdrawals from next week's Open Championship.

Wolff did not provide a reason for pulling out of the year's final major championship at Royal St. George's. He took several months off earlier this year to focus on his mental health. He opened up about his struggles at last month's U.S. Open, where he returned to action and tied for 15th. He missed the cut at the Travelers the following week before sharing 58th in Detroit.

K.H. Lee (birth of child) and Danny Lee (injury) were also announced as WDs. Andy Sullivan, Antoine Rozner and Troy Merritt were the three players added to the field.

Previous WDs include: Joo Hyung Kim, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Davis and Kevin Na.

Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele and John Catlin are next on the alternate list, respectively.

More articles like this
Golf Central

How to watch The Open on TV and online

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

You want to watch every hour of the 149th Open Championship from Royal St. George's? Here’s how you can do it.

Kevin Na at the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii
Golf Central

Na WDs from Open due to travel restrictions

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Kevin Na became the first player to withdraw from The Open because of the international travel restrictions.

Royal St. George's
Golf Central

Podcast: Travel and protocols for The Open

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

What will travel be like for players and media, and how will everyone handle the protocols at this year's Open?