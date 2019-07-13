Fresh off his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 3M Open, Matthew Wolff has committed to play in his first World Golf Championships event.

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational announced Saturday that Wolff will tee it up in the July 25-28 tournament at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The 20-year-old Oklahoma State product, who captured the NCAA individual title in May, won in just his third professional start, eagling the final hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa by a shot at TPC Twin Cities. The victory moved him up to No. 135 in the Official World Golf Ranking and slotted him in at No. 73 in the FedExCup standings.

Wolff, who is playing this week's John Deere Classic, plans to take next week off (unless he wins and qualifies for The Open) before ending his regular season with starts in Memphis and the Wyndham Championships. By virtue of his victory, Wolff is now a PGA Tour member and eligible for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

As of Saturday, 10 of the top 13 players in the OWGR have committed: Brooks Koepka (No. 1), Dustin Johnson (No. 2), Justin Rose (No. 4), Bryson DeChambeau (No. 6), Jon Rahm (No. 8), Justin Thomas (No. 9), Patrick Cantlay (No. 10), Xander Schauffele (No. 11), Gary Woodland (No. 12) and Matt Kuchar (No. 13). Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari are the only players in the top 13 who have yet to commit. The deadline is July 19.