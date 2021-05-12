Matthew Wolff won’t have the chance to replicate his PGA Championship debut. He withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday night.

No reason was given for why the 22-year-old won’t tee it up in the year’s second major at Kiawah Island. He was replaced in the field by Tom Hoge.

If the winner of this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson is already in the PGA field, Wyndham Clark (who is 82nd in PGA Championship Points) would be next in the tournament. Brandon Hagy, K.H. Lee and CT Pan are the next three alternates, respectively.

It’s been a curious season for Wolff, the former NCAA champion who burst onto the scene with a win in his first few months on Tour in 2019. Last year he factored in two majors, including in his Grand Slam debut at the PGA Championship, where he tied for fourth. A month later, he held the 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open before falling to Bryson DeChambeau.

This year has been a struggle, however, as Wolff battled a nagging hand injury. He has now withdrawn from three events, been disqualified from the Masters for signing an incorrect scorecard and failed to finish inside the top 25 in his last 10 starts dating to the fall. In his most recent start, at last month’s Zurich Classic, Wolff teamed with Collin Morikawa to miss the cut.