Matthew Wolff's bounce-back third round highlighted by greenside hole-out

Matthew Wolff bounced back from a second-round 73 with an even-par 70 in cold, rainy conditions Saturday afternoon.

Wolff said Thursday that he wasn’t necessarily at TPC Potomac this week to win a golf tournament, but rather to have a good time. He certainly had a good time Saturday, and in doing so, put himself back in contention to win the golf tournament.

The former NCAA National Champion started the day eight shots back of 36-hole leader Jason Day, but his even par round and a three-round total of 2 under par will leave the world No. 54 just two shots back of a group of players tied for third and six shots back of leader, Keegan Bradley. 

Wolff’s round was highlighted by a brilliant hole-out at the par-3 17th. The hole was playing 175 yards, and after missing well left of the green, Wolff hit a high flop shot that released toward the hole before colliding with the flagstick and dropping to the bottom for a birdie.


He may need help from Bradley, but if Wolff can get hot on a cold Sunday at TPC Potomac, the 23-year-old could capture his first PGA Tour title since winning the 2019 3M Open in just his third professional start.

