Max Homa might not love golf anymore, but let him explain

Max Homa loves golf. Or at least he thinks he does.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Championship, where Homa is a two-time champion, the 32-year-old Homa was asked why he loves golf.

His answer was interesting:

"What's funny is I think when I was a kid I truly loved golf. I'm not so sure I love golf anymore, but I love competing and getting better so much, so golf provides the platform for that.

"People ask that in a different way a lot, but like golf is a job now. But when I'm home and I think about like last week, like I practiced so much and one of the members at Whisper Rock asked me like on Sunday, he said you need to take a day off. I told him, I was like it's not the golf that I miss, but I want to keep getting better at something and this is the thing I'm the best at, so this is what I'm going to work at.

"I love that golf gives me an avenue to be obsessive over something and dedicate myself toward something. I would say now, that.

"Back when I was a kid, I loved golf because as it was a way to hang out with my friends and 6 try to make an eagle or a birdie and then wig out for a few weeks. Now we've done so much in the game that sadly an amazing 7-iron doesn't make me as happy as it used to, which is sad.

"But I don't know, I would be obsessed with something else if I didn't have this. And I'm thankful I have this because I have direction, so I do love that about what golf is giving me at the moment."

Leave it to Homa to offer an interesting perspective.