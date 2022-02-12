Max Homa pays off bet, wears Braves jersey on 16th hole in Phoenix

Getty Images

After more than three months, Max Homa finally paid off his bet with fellow Tour player J.T. Poston.

Back in October, Homa, a Dodgers fan, and Poston, a Braves fan, made a wager on the World Series. Once Atlanta won in six games, the two players agreed that Homa, as the loser, would wear a Braves jersey on the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open.

So, there Homa was Friday on TPC Scottsdale’s famous hole, the rowdiest in pro golf, donning a white No. 1 jersey with “Poston” on the back. Poston, who teed off in the morning wave, was there watching, too.

“I had to wear that ugly jersey, everyone did the chop, it was awful,” Homa told the Arizona Republic.

To no one’s surprise, Homa, who won a similar bet during the previous year’s NLCS and got to take over Poston’s Twitter account for the day, didn’t keep the jersey on for long.

He signed it with a “Go Dodgers” and threw it into the stands.

