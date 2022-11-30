×

Max Homa reveals he tried to troll LIV Golf rumors on Twitter

Getty Images

NASSAU, Bahamas – Max Homa is one of the best PGA Tour follows on social media. It turns out he’s also one of the most mischievous as evidenced by his attempt to troll all of golf Twitter this year.

Homa was asked Wednesday at the Hero World Challenge if he was offended by the lack of rumors that have linked him to LIV Golf.

“Yeah, yeah, huge insult,” he joked. “No, I guess it would have been cool to be a part of that so I could live the life of, you know, it felt like a reality TV series for a bit.”

Full-field tee times from the Hero World Challenge

Homa went on to explain that, as a joke, he tried to have his name linked to LIV Golf, which has wooed some of the game’s top players away from the PGA Tour with guaranteed contracts and a limited schedule, by tinkering with his Twitter profile.

“Brooks [Koepka] changed his bio and everyone figured out he was going [to LIV],” Homa laughed. “I was like, oh, I'm going to get in on this and see if people catch on, but didn't realize that my Twitter bio doesn't get a ton of traction.

I would have liked to be caught in the rumor mill so I could have run with it for a little while, it would have been good for that [PGA Tour Player Impact Program] thing, but was not lucky enough to be caught up.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

This No. 1 Cal signee really loves Homa’s swing

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Eric Lee, who signed with Cal during this month's early signing period, has tried to replicate the swing of former Bear and PGA Tour winner Max Homa.
News & Opinion

What will stars do with free time next fall?

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

There is no wraparound season in 2023, which opens up a lot of free time for the game's biggest names.
Golf Central

Tom Kim has good & bad memories of Prez Cup

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Tom Kim has rewatched his Presidents Cup heroics numerous times, but the moment also triggers a not-so-great memory as well.