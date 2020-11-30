Mayakoba Golf Classic odds: Justin Thomas or Brooks Koepka the favorite?

The PGA Tour year concludes at this week's Mayakoba Golf Classic, with a stellar field that includes Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and defending champion Brendon Todd.
Here's a look at the odds, as of Monday morning, courtesy PointsBet Sportsbook:
6/1: Justin Thomas
10/1: Brooks Koepka
14/1: Harris English
18/1: Tony Finau, Daniel Berger, Abraham Ancer, Viktor Hovland
22/1: Russell Henley
25/1: Rickie Fowler
28/1: Will Zalatoris
30/1: Corey Conners
33/1: Joaquin Niemann
40/1: Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel, Carlos Ortiz
50/1: Gary Woodland, Brendon Todd, Sebastian Munoz