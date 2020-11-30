Mayakoba Golf Classic odds: Justin Thomas or Brooks Koepka the favorite?

The PGA Tour year concludes at this week's Mayakoba Golf Classic, with a stellar field that includes Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and defending champion Brendon Todd.

Here's a look at the odds, as of Monday morning, courtesy PointsBet Sportsbook:

6/1: Justin Thomas

10/1: Brooks Koepka

14/1: Harris English

18/1: Tony Finau, Daniel Berger, Abraham Ancer, Viktor Hovland

22/1: Russell Henley

25/1: Rickie Fowler

28/1: Will Zalatoris

30/1: Corey Conners

33/1: Joaquin Niemann

40/1: Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel, Carlos Ortiz

50/1: Gary Woodland, Brendon Todd, Sebastian Munoz