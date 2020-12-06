Mayakoba Golf Classic purse payout: Viktor Hovland earns nearly $1.3 million

Getty Images

The Mayakoba Golf Classic was the final event of the year on the PGA Tour, but just the 12th event of the 2020-21 season. Here's a look at what champion Viktor Hovland and the rest of the players who make the cut in Mexico earned in prize money and FedExCup points:

Finish  

Player  

FedEx  

Earnings ($)  

1

Viktor Hovland

500.00

1,296,000.00

2

Aaron Wise

300.00

784,800.00

T3

Tom Hoge

162.50

424,800.00

T3

Adam Long

162.50

424,800.00

T5

Harris English

100.00

266,400.00

T5

Lucas Glover

100.00

266,400.00

T5

Billy Horschel

100.00

266,400.00

T8

Tony Finau

77.50

203,400.00

T8

Emiliano Grillo

77.50

203,400.00

T8

Carlos Ortiz

77.50

203,400.00

T8

Brendon Todd

77.50

203,400.00

T12

Abraham Ancer

58.00

147,600.00

T12

Max Homa

58.00

147,600.00

T12

Maverick McNealy

58.00

147,600.00

T12

Justin Thomas

58.00

147,600.00

T12

Austin Eckroat - a

-

 

T17

Corey Conners

49.00

117,000.00

T17

Patrick Rodgers

49.00

117,000.00

T17

Steve Stricker

49.00

117,000.00

T20

Joel Dahmen

43.00

95,400.00

T20

John Huh

43.00

95,400.00

T20

Jhonattan Vegas

43.00

95,400.00

T23

Daniel Berger

34.07

65,262.86

T23

Tyler Duncan

34.07

65,262.86

T23

Bo Hoag

34.07

65,262.86

T23

Charles Howell III

34.07

65,262.86

T23

Vincent Whaley

34.07

65,262.86

T23

Russell Knox

34.07

65,262.85

T23

Joaquin Niemann

34.07

65,262.85

T30

Chris Baker

27.25

50,400.00

T30

Brian Harman

27.25

50,400.00

T32

Keegan Bradley

22.30

43,056.00

T32

Brice Garnett

22.30

43,056.00

T32

Patton Kizzire

22.30

43,056.00

T32

Kevin Streelman

22.30

43,056.00

T32

Camilo Villegas

22.30

43,056.00

37

Sung Kang

19.00

37,440.00

T38

Nate Lashley

17.50

34,920.00

T38

Hank Lebioda

17.50

34,920.00

T40

Branden Grace

13.50

29,160.00

T40

Brandon Hagy

13.50

29,160.00

T40

Satoshi Kodaira

13.50

29,160.00

T40

Troy Merritt

13.50

29,160.00

T40

Scott Piercy

13.50

29,160.00

T40

Rory Sabbatini

13.50

29,160.00

T46

K.J. Choi

9.25

20,952.00

T46

Doug Ghim

9.25

20,952.00

T46

Charley Hoffman

9.25

20,952.00

T46

Chris Kirk

9.25

20,952.00

T46

Andy Ogletree

-

20,952.00

T46

Kyle Stanley

9.25

20,952.00

T52

Akshay Bhatia

-

17,208.00

T52

Rafael Campos

6.25

17,208.00

T52

Jason Dufner

6.25

17,208.00

T52

Kelly Kraft

6.25

17,208.00

T52

Pat Perez

6.25

17,208.00

T52

Sepp Straka

6.25

17,208.00

T52

Will Zalatoris

-

17,208.00

T59

Ryan Brehm

4.90

16,272.00

T59

Mark Hubbard

4.90

16,272.00

T59

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

4.90

16,272.00

T59

Chase Seiffert

4.90

16,272.00

T63

Austin Cook

4.30

15,840.00

T63

Xinjun Zhang

4.30

15,840.00

T65

J.J. Spaun

3.90

15,552.00

T65

Ben Taylor

3.90

15,552.00

T67

Hunter Mahan

3.50

15,336.00

T67

Quade Cummins - a

-

 

69

Michael Gellerman

3.20

15,192.00

70

Keith Mitchell

3.00

15,048.00

71

Harold Varner III

2.90

14,904.00

