Mayakoba Golf Classic purse payout: Viktor Hovland earns nearly $1.3 million

The Mayakoba Golf Classic was the final event of the year on the PGA Tour, but just the 12th event of the 2020-21 season. Here's a look at what champion Viktor Hovland and the rest of the players who make the cut in Mexico earned in prize money and FedExCup points:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Viktor Hovland 500.00 1,296,000.00 2 Aaron Wise 300.00 784,800.00 T3 Tom Hoge 162.50 424,800.00 T3 Adam Long 162.50 424,800.00 T5 Harris English 100.00 266,400.00 T5 Lucas Glover 100.00 266,400.00 T5 Billy Horschel 100.00 266,400.00 T8 Tony Finau 77.50 203,400.00 T8 Emiliano Grillo 77.50 203,400.00 T8 Carlos Ortiz 77.50 203,400.00 T8 Brendon Todd 77.50 203,400.00 T12 Abraham Ancer 58.00 147,600.00 T12 Max Homa 58.00 147,600.00 T12 Maverick McNealy 58.00 147,600.00 T12 Justin Thomas 58.00 147,600.00 T12 Austin Eckroat - a - T17 Corey Conners 49.00 117,000.00 T17 Patrick Rodgers 49.00 117,000.00 T17 Steve Stricker 49.00 117,000.00 T20 Joel Dahmen 43.00 95,400.00 T20 John Huh 43.00 95,400.00 T20 Jhonattan Vegas 43.00 95,400.00 T23 Daniel Berger 34.07 65,262.86 T23 Tyler Duncan 34.07 65,262.86 T23 Bo Hoag 34.07 65,262.86 T23 Charles Howell III 34.07 65,262.86 T23 Vincent Whaley 34.07 65,262.86 T23 Russell Knox 34.07 65,262.85 T23 Joaquin Niemann 34.07 65,262.85 T30 Chris Baker 27.25 50,400.00 T30 Brian Harman 27.25 50,400.00 T32 Keegan Bradley 22.30 43,056.00 T32 Brice Garnett 22.30 43,056.00 T32 Patton Kizzire 22.30 43,056.00 T32 Kevin Streelman 22.30 43,056.00 T32 Camilo Villegas 22.30 43,056.00 37 Sung Kang 19.00 37,440.00 T38 Nate Lashley 17.50 34,920.00 T38 Hank Lebioda 17.50 34,920.00 T40 Branden Grace 13.50 29,160.00 T40 Brandon Hagy 13.50 29,160.00 T40 Satoshi Kodaira 13.50 29,160.00 T40 Troy Merritt 13.50 29,160.00 T40 Scott Piercy 13.50 29,160.00 T40 Rory Sabbatini 13.50 29,160.00 T46 K.J. Choi 9.25 20,952.00 T46 Doug Ghim 9.25 20,952.00 T46 Charley Hoffman 9.25 20,952.00 T46 Chris Kirk 9.25 20,952.00 T46 Andy Ogletree - 20,952.00 T46 Kyle Stanley 9.25 20,952.00 T52 Akshay Bhatia - 17,208.00 T52 Rafael Campos 6.25 17,208.00 T52 Jason Dufner 6.25 17,208.00 T52 Kelly Kraft 6.25 17,208.00 T52 Pat Perez 6.25 17,208.00 T52 Sepp Straka 6.25 17,208.00 T52 Will Zalatoris - 17,208.00 T59 Ryan Brehm 4.90 16,272.00 T59 Mark Hubbard 4.90 16,272.00 T59 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 4.90 16,272.00 T59 Chase Seiffert 4.90 16,272.00 T63 Austin Cook 4.30 15,840.00 T63 Xinjun Zhang 4.30 15,840.00 T65 J.J. Spaun 3.90 15,552.00 T65 Ben Taylor 3.90 15,552.00 T67 Hunter Mahan 3.50 15,336.00 T67 Quade Cummins - a - 69 Michael Gellerman 3.20 15,192.00 70 Keith Mitchell 3.00 15,048.00 71 Harold Varner III 2.90 14,904.00