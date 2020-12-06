Mayakoba Golf Classic purse payout: Viktor Hovland earns nearly $1.3 million

The Mayakoba Golf Classic was the final event of the year on the PGA Tour, but just the 12th event of the 2020-21 season. Here's a look at what champion Viktor Hovland and the rest of the players who make the cut in Mexico earned in prize money and FedExCup points:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Viktor Hovland
|
500.00
|
1,296,000.00
|
2
|
Aaron Wise
|
300.00
|
784,800.00
|
T3
|
Tom Hoge
|
162.50
|
424,800.00
|
T3
|
Adam Long
|
162.50
|
424,800.00
|
T5
|
Harris English
|
100.00
|
266,400.00
|
T5
|
Lucas Glover
|
100.00
|
266,400.00
|
T5
|
Billy Horschel
|
100.00
|
266,400.00
|
T8
|
Tony Finau
|
77.50
|
203,400.00
|
T8
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
77.50
|
203,400.00
|
T8
|
Carlos Ortiz
|
77.50
|
203,400.00
|
T8
|
Brendon Todd
|
77.50
|
203,400.00
|
T12
|
Abraham Ancer
|
58.00
|
147,600.00
|
T12
|
Max Homa
|
58.00
|
147,600.00
|
T12
|
Maverick McNealy
|
58.00
|
147,600.00
|
T12
|
Justin Thomas
|
58.00
|
147,600.00
|
T12
|
Austin Eckroat - a
|
-
|
|
T17
|
Corey Conners
|
49.00
|
117,000.00
|
T17
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
49.00
|
117,000.00
|
T17
|
Steve Stricker
|
49.00
|
117,000.00
|
T20
|
Joel Dahmen
|
43.00
|
95,400.00
|
T20
|
John Huh
|
43.00
|
95,400.00
|
T20
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
43.00
|
95,400.00
|
T23
|
Daniel Berger
|
34.07
|
65,262.86
|
T23
|
Tyler Duncan
|
34.07
|
65,262.86
|
T23
|
Bo Hoag
|
34.07
|
65,262.86
|
T23
|
Charles Howell III
|
34.07
|
65,262.86
|
T23
|
Vincent Whaley
|
34.07
|
65,262.86
|
T23
|
Russell Knox
|
34.07
|
65,262.85
|
T23
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
34.07
|
65,262.85
|
T30
|
Chris Baker
|
27.25
|
50,400.00
|
T30
|
Brian Harman
|
27.25
|
50,400.00
|
T32
|
Keegan Bradley
|
22.30
|
43,056.00
|
T32
|
Brice Garnett
|
22.30
|
43,056.00
|
T32
|
Patton Kizzire
|
22.30
|
43,056.00
|
T32
|
Kevin Streelman
|
22.30
|
43,056.00
|
T32
|
Camilo Villegas
|
22.30
|
43,056.00
|
37
|
Sung Kang
|
19.00
|
37,440.00
|
T38
|
Nate Lashley
|
17.50
|
34,920.00
|
T38
|
Hank Lebioda
|
17.50
|
34,920.00
|
T40
|
Branden Grace
|
13.50
|
29,160.00
|
T40
|
Brandon Hagy
|
13.50
|
29,160.00
|
T40
|
Satoshi Kodaira
|
13.50
|
29,160.00
|
T40
|
Troy Merritt
|
13.50
|
29,160.00
|
T40
|
Scott Piercy
|
13.50
|
29,160.00
|
T40
|
Rory Sabbatini
|
13.50
|
29,160.00
|
T46
|
K.J. Choi
|
9.25
|
20,952.00
|
T46
|
Doug Ghim
|
9.25
|
20,952.00
|
T46
|
Charley Hoffman
|
9.25
|
20,952.00
|
T46
|
Chris Kirk
|
9.25
|
20,952.00
|
T46
|
Andy Ogletree
|
-
|
20,952.00
|
T46
|
Kyle Stanley
|
9.25
|
20,952.00
|
T52
|
Akshay Bhatia
|
-
|
17,208.00
|
T52
|
Rafael Campos
|
6.25
|
17,208.00
|
T52
|
Jason Dufner
|
6.25
|
17,208.00
|
T52
|
Kelly Kraft
|
6.25
|
17,208.00
|
T52
|
Pat Perez
|
6.25
|
17,208.00
|
T52
|
Sepp Straka
|
6.25
|
17,208.00
|
T52
|
Will Zalatoris
|
-
|
17,208.00
|
T59
|
Ryan Brehm
|
4.90
|
16,272.00
|
T59
|
Mark Hubbard
|
4.90
|
16,272.00
|
T59
|
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
4.90
|
16,272.00
|
T59
|
Chase Seiffert
|
4.90
|
16,272.00
|
T63
|
Austin Cook
|
4.30
|
15,840.00
|
T63
|
Xinjun Zhang
|
4.30
|
15,840.00
|
T65
|
J.J. Spaun
|
3.90
|
15,552.00
|
T65
|
Ben Taylor
|
3.90
|
15,552.00
|
T67
|
Hunter Mahan
|
3.50
|
15,336.00
|
T67
|
Quade Cummins - a
|
-
|
|
69
|
Michael Gellerman
|
3.20
|
15,192.00
|
70
|
Keith Mitchell
|
3.00
|
15,048.00
|
71
|
Harold Varner III
|
2.90
|
14,904.00