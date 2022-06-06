Medical incident halts play at U.S. Open final qualifier at Springfield Country Club

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Play was halted midway through the second round of the U.S. Open final qualifier at Springfield Country Club on Monday because of a medical emergency.

According to a statement from the USGA, a fan suffered “a serious medical incident” and play was stopped while an emergency vehicle was driven onto the course to provide medical care.

“Emergency services were called and the spectator, who was alert and conscious, was transported to a nearby hospital,” the statement read.

Officials did not identify the spectator and play resumed after a 20-minute delay.