Medinah to replace TPC Harding Park as 2026 Presidents Cup host

Medinah Country Club’s No. 3 course will host the 2026 Presidents Cup, multiple sources familiar with the agreement have confirmed to GolfChannel.com. The news was first reported by The Fried Egg in October.

The ’26 matches were originally scheduled to be played at TPC Harding Park, but the San Francisco Chronicle reported this summer that the city-owned course was instead opting to become the full-time stop of a new PGA Tour event hosted by Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

That change prompted the Tour to find an alternative site, and Medinah was an easy choice, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to officially comment. The Tour didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sources also confirmed that Geoff Ogilvy’s golf course design firm has been contracted to redesign the No. 3 layout. This was also first reported by The Fried Egg. The redesign is aimed at making the Chicago-area course, which has hosted three U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships and the 2012 Ryder Cup, more relevant to the modern game.

Ogilvy has served as an assistant captain on the International Presidents Cup team and would likely be on the short list as a potential captain for the ’26 matches.

The Presidents Cup is scheduled to be played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2022, and at Royal Montreal in ’24.

