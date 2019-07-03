This week's Challenge Tour event is the D+D Real Slovakia Challenge. The host venue at Penati Golf Resort is a par 72, measuring 7,115 yards. Nothing out of the ordinary there.

A scan of the card shows shortish par 3s, medium par 4s, and a 783-yard, par 6. Wait, what?

Yes, there are no par 5s on the back nine, just one brutish par 6 at the 15th hole.

The last time this event was contested, in 2016, Espen Kofstad defeated Romain Langasque in a playoff. The event was previously played in 2014 and '15, with the par-6 hole being used in the latter two editions.