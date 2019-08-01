WOBURN, England – Megan Khang continues to show a strong finishing kick in her quest to make the U.S. Solheim Cup team.

With a 5-under-par 67 Thursday, Khang is just two shots off the lead at the AIG Women’s British Open.

Khang is coming off a tie for eighth at the Evian Championship last week. That vaulted her from eighth to sixth on the U.S. Solheim Cup points list, with points doubled at majors. She had a strong showing at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June, tying for 10th.

The top eight at the conclusion of the CP Women’s Open in two weeks will qualify for the team. This is one of three remaining qualifying events.

“I know it's there in the back of my mind, but at the same time we're definitely here to win a tournament,” Khang said. “My team and I are here to just kind of focus on a win, and if everything works out accordingly, the points will come, as well.”

Khang, 21, is feeling good about her game. She says work with her father, Lee, who is her coach, is coming together nicely.

“We've been working really hard on stabilizing the swing,” she said. “That way, when it comes down to pressure situations, it's not going to be as faulty . . . I think as the year has gone by, some maturity has kicked in. It’s just getting to that point where I'm very confident in my game.”