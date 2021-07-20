Mel Reid withdraws from Amundi Evian Championship because of travel restrictions

Mel Reid withdrew from the Amundi Evian Championship, citing recent travel restrictions for those arriving to the U.K. from France.

The U.K. announced on Friday that those entering from France will have to quarantine for 10 days, even if fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new rule went into effect on Monday as concerns increase over the Delta variant. The LPGA's fourth major of the season is contested in Evian-les-Bains, France. If Reid were to compete and then have to quarantine in the U.K., she would not be able to make the trip to Tokyo, Japan for the Olympic Games.

Reid posted a statement on her Instagram page:

“Incredibly disappointed to withdraw from The Evian Championship this year due to the recently implemented travel rules that prevent re-entry into the U.K. from France in time for the team’s Olympic departure. I’ve worked relentlessly with my team and the LPGA to find a way to compete in both but unfortunately at this point, there are no assurances on firm solutions and the risk of missing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete as an Olympian is simply too high. I can’t wait to return to Evian in many years to come and want to thank the tournament team for their understanding.”

Reid qualified for the Great Britain Olympic women’s golf team. She will compete Aug. 4-7 at Kasumigaseki Country Club near Tokyo.