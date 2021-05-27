As tournament officials inch closer to full capacity on the PGA Tour, the Memorial has taken the unprecedented step of offering COVID-19 vaccinations next week at Muirfield Village.

The Memorial, which plans to have somewhere between 50 and 100 percent of full capacity, will offer fans Johnson & Johnson vaccines, June 4-6, to fans on-site at Muirfield Village.

“This is a perfect way to enjoy the world’s best golfers, and all that the Memorial Tournament has to offer, while also helping more Ohioans get vaccinated,” Dan Sullivan, the tournament’s executive director said.

The PGA Tour recently relaxed its coronavirus protocols for any player, caddie or official who is vaccinated. Vaccinated individuals are no longer required to be tested or wear a mask inside or outside while at a tournament.