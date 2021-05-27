The Memorial to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for fans

As tournament officials inch closer to full capacity on the PGA Tour, the Memorial has taken the unprecedented step of offering COVID-19 vaccinations next week at Muirfield Village.

The Memorial, which plans to have somewhere between 50 and 100 percent of full capacity, will offer fans Johnson & Johnson vaccines, June 4-6, to fans on-site at Muirfield Village.

“This is a perfect way to enjoy the world’s best golfers, and all that the Memorial Tournament has to offer, while also helping more Ohioans get vaccinated,” Dan Sullivan, the tournament’s executive director said.

The PGA Tour recently relaxed its coronavirus protocols for any player, caddie or official who is vaccinated. Vaccinated individuals are no longer required to be tested or wear a mask inside or outside while at a tournament.

Brooks Koepka
Golf Central

Koepka not 100%, but well ahead of schedule

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Brooks Koepka didn’t know whether he’d be healthy enough to make a start before the PGA Championship.
Golf Central

Tour to end on-site COVID-19 testing in July

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The PGA Tour plans to stop onsite COVID-19 testing for players, caddies and officials in July, according to a memo sent to players.
Golf Central

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play recaps: Day 1

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's how the first day of pool action played out on Day 1 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.