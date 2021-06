Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament Saturday evening, after testing positive for COVID-19. Rahm, the defending champion, was six shots clear of the field through 54 holes and had just finished an 8-under 64 in Round 3.

The Tour released a statement regarding the situation and further explained it to the media, which GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard details here.

Tournament host Jack Nicklaus weighed in on Twitter with his thoughts.