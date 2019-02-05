Men, women alternating tee times at co-sanctioned Vic Open

Spectators will get a flavor of the diversity offered up at the ISPS Handa Vic Open when the men and women begin play Thursday morning at the 13th Beach Golf Links in Victoria, Australia.

Fans at the 10th tee will get to see Karrie Webb, Ryo Ishikawa, Paula Creamer, Andrew “Beef” Johnston, Minjee Lee, Georgia Hall and Pernilla Lindberg going off in groupings stacked together on the Creek Course, beginning at 7:30 a.m. local time (3:30 p.m. Wednesday, ET).

The only tour event in the world featuring men and women playing the same courses at the same time for the same amount of prize money is co-sanctioned for the first time by the European Tour and the LPGA. They’ll be joining pros from the PGA Tour of Australasia and Australian Ladies Professional Golf, who have been playing this event together since 2012.

The unique format will feature men’s and women’s groupings in alternating tee times.

“There’s a real energy and atmosphere to it,” said Golf Australia events senior manager David Greenhill. “You have to be here to feel it. There’s nothing like it anywhere in the professional golf world. The camaraderie and social nature of it, I think, will leave players thinking there should be more events like this.”

Creamer, Su Oh and Marianne Skarpnord are scheduled to go off Thursday at 7:30 a.m. local time on the 10th tee of the Creek Course.

Right behind the at 7:40, Ishikawa, Johnston and Lucas Herbert are scheduled to play.

Behind them at 7:50 will be Webb, Hall and Lindberg.