Men's regional recaps: National Championship field set for Grayhawk

Tickets have been punched for Grayhawk.

Six NCAA men's regionals wrapped up Wednesday at various sites, with the top five teams from each regional moving on to next week's NCAA Championship, which begins next Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Among the teams advancing to the field of 30: all top seeds, including Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine, North Carolina, Arizona State and Vanderbilt.

By seeding, here's who all advanced: Six No. 1 seeds, five No. 2 seeds, five No. 3 seeds, one No. 4 seed, four No. 5 seeds, two No. 6 seeds, three No. 7 seeds, two No. 8 seeds and two No. 9 seeds.

Here is a region-by-region recap of everything you need to know:

Bryan Regional

Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

Full results

Advancing teams: 1. Arizona (-13), 2. Pepperdine (-8), 3. Texas A&M (-4), 4. Georgia (-1), 5. Kansas (+3)

Just missed: 6. SMU (+14), 7. Tennessee (+16)

Individual medalist: Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine (-6)

Advancing individual: Carson Barry, Oregon State (-3)

Columbus Regional

OSU GC (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio

Full results

Advancing teams: 1. Oklahoma State (-10), 1. Georgia Tech (-10), 3. Ohio State (+4), 4. Arkansas (+7), 5. East Tennessee State (+10)

Just missed: 6. San Francisco (+14), 6. Clemson (+14), 8. Duke (+15)

Individual medalist: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Oklahoma State (-7)

Advancing individual: Thomas Giroux, Oakland (-3)

New Haven Regional

Yale GC, New Haven, Connecticut

Full results

Advancing teams: 1. Wake Forest (-26), 2. North Carolina (-19), 3. Texas Tech (-16), 4. North Florida (-16), 5. Georgia Southern (-6)

Just missed: 6. Virginia (-2), 6. Illinois (-2)

Individual medalist: Austin Greaser, North Carolina (-10)

Advancing individual: Adrian Vagberg, Virginia Commonwealth (-5)

Norman Regional

Jimmie Austin GC, Norman, Oklahoma

Full results

Advancing teams: 1. Oklahoma (-26), 2. Auburn (-16), 3. Ole Miss (-15), Texas (-12), 5. Utah (-4)

Just missed: 6. South Carolina (+2), 7. Louisville (+7), 8. San Diego State (+9)

Individual medalist: Jackson Suber, Ole Miss (-11)

Advancing individual: Evans Lewis, South Carolina (-6)

Palm Beach Gardens Regional

PGA National (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Full results

Advancing teams: 1. Vanderbilt (-20), 2. Florida State (-8), 3. Florida (-2), 4. South Florida (+12), 5. College of Charleston (+14)

Just missed: 7. Little Rock (+25), 8. Purdue (+26), 9. San Diego (+27)

Individual medalist: Brett Roberts, Florida State (-7)

Advancing individual: Zack Byers, Gardner-Webb (-3)

Stockton Regional

The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, California

Full results

Advancing teams: 1. Arizona State (-38), 2. Stanford (-28), 3. BYU (-27), 4. Oregon (-21), 5. Liberty (-18)

Just missed: 6. LSU (-16), 7. Denver (-15), 8. Washington (-11)

Individual medalist: Carson Lundell, BYU (-11)

Advancing individual: RJ Manke, Washington (-8) (defeated LSU's Drew Doyle in a sudden-death playoff)