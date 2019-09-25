Men's, women's teams announced for fifth East Lake Cup

The field is set for the for the fifth annual East Lake Cup.

Texas, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest will compete on the men’s side. Duke, Auburn, Wake Forest and Arizona comprise the women's division.

The event will be contested Oct. 28-30 at East Lake Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The teams, both men and women, will play one day of stroke play to determine an individual champion and set seeds for match play.

Day 2 will be semifinal team match play, with the finals and consolation matches taking place on Day 3. Golf Channel will air all three days of competition, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Oct. 28.

“Now approaching its fifth year, the East Lake Cup has become one of college golf’s marquee events,” said Tom Knapp, Golf Channel executive vice president, programming and partnerships. “This championship anchors Golf Channel’s year-round commitment to college golf, and introduces viewers to golf’s future stars for both the men’s and women’s game.”

Here’s the resume of the teams competing:

MEN’S DIVISION:

University of Texas: 2019 NCAA national championships runners-up

Oklahoma State University: 2018 NCAA national champions, 2019 semifinalists

Vanderbilt University: 2017 East Lake Cup champions, 2019 NCAA semifinalists

Wake Forest University: 2019 NCAA quarterfinalists, current top-ranked team in the country

WOMEN’S DIVISION: