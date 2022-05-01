Mexico Open payout: Jon Rahm collects over $1.3 million

For winning the Mexico Open on Sunday at Vidanta, Jon Rahm collected his over $1.3 million winner's share of the $7.3 million purse.

Rahm now moves to 34th on the PGA Tour's career money list with $33,349,652, passing Kenny Perry, Charley Hoffman, Ryan Moore and K.J. Choi. Justin Leonard is No. 33 at $33,884,793.

