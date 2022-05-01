×

Mexico Open payout: Jon Rahm collects over $1.3 million

For winning the Mexico Open on Sunday at Vidanta, Jon Rahm collected his over $1.3 million winner's share of the $7.3 million purse.

Rahm now moves to 34th on the PGA Tour's career money list with $33,349,652, passing Kenny Perry, Charley Hoffman, Ryan Moore and K.J. Choi. Justin Leonard is No. 33 at $33,884,793.

Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for Rahm and the rest of the players who made the cut in Vallarta, Mexico:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Jon Rahm 500 1,314,000
2 Tony Finau 208 552,367
2 Brandon Wu 208 552,367
2 Kurt Kitayama 208 552,367
5 Davis Riley 110 299,300
6 Cameron Champ 89 238,163
6 David Lipsky 89 238,163
6 Alex Smalley 89 238,163
6 Aaron Wise 89 238,163
10 Patrick Rodgers 75 198,925
11 Nate Lashley 68 177,025
11 Martin Trainer 68 177,025
13 Grayson Murray 59 147,825
13 Chez Reavie 59 147,825
15 Lanto Griffin 47 104,187
15 Anirban Lahiri 47 104,187
15 Jonathan Byrd 47 104,187
15 Stephan Jaeger 47 104,187
15 Satoshi Kodaira 47 104,187
15 Kelly Kraft 47 104,187
15 Adam Long 47 104,187
15 Peter Malnati 47 104,187
15 Andrew Novak 47 104,187
24 Michael Gligic 34 60,955
24 Trey Mullinax 34 60,955
24 Aaron Rai 34 60,955
24 Sahith Theegala 34 60,955
24 Gary Woodland 34 60,955
29 Ryan Blaum 27 48,910
29 Hank Lebioda 27 48,910
29 Sebastián Muñoz 27 48,910
29 C.T. Pan 27 48,910
33 Brice Garnett 19 36,541
33 Emiliano Grillo 19 36,541
33 Graeme McDowell 19 36,541
33 Scott Piercy 19 36,541
33 Greyson Sigg 19 36,541
33 Wesley Bryan 19 36,541
33 Doug Ghim 19 36,541
33 Charles Howell III 19 36,541
33 Cameron Tringale 19 36,541
42 Abraham Ancer 11 23,287
42 Robert Garrigus 11 23,287
42 Brandon Hagy 11 23,287
42 John Huh 11 23,287
42 Ben Kohles 11 23,287
42 Kevin Na 11 23,287
42 Alvaro Ortiz 0 23,287
42 Patrick Reed 11 23,287
42 Brian Stuard 11 23,287
51 Scott Brown 6 17,356
51 Tommy Gainey 6 17,356
51 Lee Hodges 6 17,356
51 Mark Hubbard 6 17,356
51 Sung Kang 6 17,356
51 Carlos Ortiz 6 17,356
51 Turk Pettit 0 17,356
51 David Skinns 6 17,356
59 Bill Haas 5 16,498
59 Matt Jones 5 16,498
61 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 5 16,133
61 Hayden Buckley 5 16,133
61 Callum Tarren 5 16,133
64 Justin Lower 4 15,768
64 Brendon Todd 4 15,768
66 Pat Perez 4 15,549
67 Wyndham Clark 3 15,111
67 D.A. Points 3 15,111
67 Austin Smotherman 3 15,111
67 Kevin Streelman 3 15,111
67 Matt Wallace 3 15,111
72 Bryson Nimmer 0 14,673
73 Brett Drewitt 3 14,527
74 Joshua Creel 3 14,381

