Mexico Open payout: Jon Rahm collects over $1.3 million

For winning the Mexico Open on Sunday at Vidanta, Jon Rahm collected his over $1.3 million winner's share of the $7.3 million purse.
Rahm now moves to 34th on the PGA Tour's career money list with $33,349,652, passing Kenny Perry, Charley Hoffman, Ryan Moore and K.J. Choi. Justin Leonard is No. 33 at $33,884,793.
Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for Rahm and the rest of the players who made the cut in Vallarta, Mexico:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Jon Rahm
|500
|1,314,000
|2
|Tony Finau
|208
|552,367
|2
|Brandon Wu
|208
|552,367
|2
|Kurt Kitayama
|208
|552,367
|5
|Davis Riley
|110
|299,300
|6
|Cameron Champ
|89
|238,163
|6
|David Lipsky
|89
|238,163
|6
|Alex Smalley
|89
|238,163
|6
|Aaron Wise
|89
|238,163
|10
|Patrick Rodgers
|75
|198,925
|11
|Nate Lashley
|68
|177,025
|11
|Martin Trainer
|68
|177,025
|13
|Grayson Murray
|59
|147,825
|13
|Chez Reavie
|59
|147,825
|15
|Lanto Griffin
|47
|104,187
|15
|Anirban Lahiri
|47
|104,187
|15
|Jonathan Byrd
|47
|104,187
|15
|Stephan Jaeger
|47
|104,187
|15
|Satoshi Kodaira
|47
|104,187
|15
|Kelly Kraft
|47
|104,187
|15
|Adam Long
|47
|104,187
|15
|Peter Malnati
|47
|104,187
|15
|Andrew Novak
|47
|104,187
|24
|Michael Gligic
|34
|60,955
|24
|Trey Mullinax
|34
|60,955
|24
|Aaron Rai
|34
|60,955
|24
|Sahith Theegala
|34
|60,955
|24
|Gary Woodland
|34
|60,955
|29
|Ryan Blaum
|27
|48,910
|29
|Hank Lebioda
|27
|48,910
|29
|Sebastián Muñoz
|27
|48,910
|29
|C.T. Pan
|27
|48,910
|33
|Brice Garnett
|19
|36,541
|33
|Emiliano Grillo
|19
|36,541
|33
|Graeme McDowell
|19
|36,541
|33
|Scott Piercy
|19
|36,541
|33
|Greyson Sigg
|19
|36,541
|33
|Wesley Bryan
|19
|36,541
|33
|Doug Ghim
|19
|36,541
|33
|Charles Howell III
|19
|36,541
|33
|Cameron Tringale
|19
|36,541
|42
|Abraham Ancer
|11
|23,287
|42
|Robert Garrigus
|11
|23,287
|42
|Brandon Hagy
|11
|23,287
|42
|John Huh
|11
|23,287
|42
|Ben Kohles
|11
|23,287
|42
|Kevin Na
|11
|23,287
|42
|Alvaro Ortiz
|0
|23,287
|42
|Patrick Reed
|11
|23,287
|42
|Brian Stuard
|11
|23,287
|51
|Scott Brown
|6
|17,356
|51
|Tommy Gainey
|6
|17,356
|51
|Lee Hodges
|6
|17,356
|51
|Mark Hubbard
|6
|17,356
|51
|Sung Kang
|6
|17,356
|51
|Carlos Ortiz
|6
|17,356
|51
|Turk Pettit
|0
|17,356
|51
|David Skinns
|6
|17,356
|59
|Bill Haas
|5
|16,498
|59
|Matt Jones
|5
|16,498
|61
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|5
|16,133
|61
|Hayden Buckley
|5
|16,133
|61
|Callum Tarren
|5
|16,133
|64
|Justin Lower
|4
|15,768
|64
|Brendon Todd
|4
|15,768
|66
|Pat Perez
|4
|15,549
|67
|Wyndham Clark
|3
|15,111
|67
|D.A. Points
|3
|15,111
|67
|Austin Smotherman
|3
|15,111
|67
|Kevin Streelman
|3
|15,111
|67
|Matt Wallace
|3
|15,111
|72
|Bryson Nimmer
|0
|14,673
|73
|Brett Drewitt
|3
|14,527
|74
|Joshua Creel
|3
|14,381