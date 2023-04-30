Mexico Open payout: Jon Rahm sets new single-season Tour record - before May

Jon Rahm didn't win his fifth tournament of the season on Sunday at the Mexico Open, but his solo second added to his record-breaking haul.
Rahm has now earned $14,462,840 this season, a new single-season PGA Tour record. And he did it before May. Scottie Scheffler made $14,046,190 last season (not including the Tour Championship payout), which was the previous record.
Rahm has played 12 tournaments in this campaign. His four wins include a major and two designated events. He also has three other top-5 finishes, including this week.
With his second win of the season (Houston Open), Finau crossed the $5 million mark.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Vidanta:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Tony Finau
|
500.00
|
1,386,000.00
|
2
|
Jon Rahm
|
300.00
|
839,300.00
|
3
|
Brandon Wu
|
190.00
|
531,300.00
|
4
|
Akshay Bhatia
|
-
|
377,300.00
|
T5
|
Eric Cole
|
100.00
|
284,900.00
|
T5
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
100.00
|
284,900.00
|
T5
|
Austin Smotherman
|
100.00
|
284,900.00
|
T8
|
Cameron Champ
|
82.50
|
232,925.00
|
T8
|
Ben Taylor
|
82.50
|
232,925.00
|
T10
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
65.40
|
179,025.00
|
T10
|
Harry Hall
|
65.40
|
179,025.00
|
T10
|
Beau Hossler
|
65.40
|
179,025.00
|
T10
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
65.40
|
179,025.00
|
T10
|
Alejandro Tosti
|
-
|
179,025.00
|
T15
|
Jimmy Walker
|
53.00
|
132,825.00
|
T15
|
Dylan Wu
|
53.00
|
132,825.00
|
T15
|
Carson Young
|
53.00
|
132,825.00
|
T18
|
Mark Hubbard
|
44.00
|
98,431.67
|
T18
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
44.00
|
98,431.67
|
T18
|
Adam Long
|
44.00
|
98,431.67
|
T18
|
Greyson Sigg
|
44.00
|
98,431.67
|
T18
|
Vincent Norrman
|
44.00
|
98,431.66
|
T18
|
Kevin Roy
|
44.00
|
98,431.66
|
T24
|
Kevin Chappell
|
33.25
|
62,755.00
|
T24
|
Wyndham Clark
|
33.25
|
62,755.00
|
T24
|
Will Gordon
|
33.25
|
62,755.00
|
T24
|
S.H. Kim
|
33.25
|
62,755.00
|
T24
|
Francesco Molinari
|
33.25
|
62,755.00
|
T24
|
Andrew Putnam
|
33.25
|
62,755.00
|
T30
|
Michael Kim
|
26.50
|
50,435.00
|
T30
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
26.50
|
50,435.00
|
T30
|
Trevor Werbylo
|
26.50
|
50,435.00
|
T33
|
Brice Garnett
|
20.58
|
41,066.67
|
T33
|
Ryan Gerard
|
-
|
41,066.67
|
T33
|
Nicolai Hojgaard
|
-
|
41,066.67
|
T33
|
Ryan Moore
|
20.58
|
41,066.67
|
T33
|
Byeong Hun An
|
20.58
|
41,066.66
|
T33
|
Erik van Rooyen
|
20.58
|
41,066.66
|
T39
|
Aaron Baddeley
|
14.00
|
30,415.00
|
T39
|
Austin Cook
|
14.00
|
30,415.00
|
T39
|
Michael Gligic
|
14.00
|
30,415.00
|
T39
|
Nate Lashley
|
14.00
|
30,415.00
|
T39
|
Geoff Ogilvy
|
14.00
|
30,415.00
|
T39
|
Scott Piercy
|
14.00
|
30,415.00
|
T39
|
Gary Woodland
|
14.00
|
30,415.00
|
T46
|
Ben Martin
|
10.00
|
22,817.67
|
T46
|
S.Y. Noh
|
10.00
|
22,817.67
|
T46
|
Richy Werenski
|
10.00
|
22,817.66
|
T49
|
James Hahn
|
7.75
|
19,198.67
|
T49
|
Satoshi Kodaira
|
7.75
|
19,198.67
|
T49
|
Andrew Novak
|
7.75
|
19,198.67
|
T49
|
Chez Reavie
|
7.75
|
19,198.67
|
T49
|
Zecheng Dou
|
7.75
|
19,198.66
|
T49
|
Austin Eckroat
|
7.75
|
19,198.66
|
T55
|
Jonathan Byrd
|
5.60
|
17,787.00
|
T55
|
Cody Gribble
|
5.60
|
17,787.00
|
T55
|
Charley Hoffman
|
5.60
|
17,787.00
|
T55
|
Sebastián Vázquez
|
-
|
17,787.00
|
T55
|
Carl Yuan
|
5.60
|
17,787.00
|
T60
|
Derek Ernst
|
4.50
|
16,940.00
|
T60
|
Tano Goya
|
4.50
|
16,940.00
|
T60
|
David Lipsky
|
4.50
|
16,940.00
|
T60
|
Maverick McNealy
|
4.50
|
16,940.00
|
T60
|
Cameron Percy
|
4.50
|
16,940.00
|
T60
|
Raul Pereda
|
-
|
16,940.00
|
T66
|
Nico Echavarria
|
3.60
|
16,247.00
|
T66
|
Lanto Griffin
|
3.60
|
16,247.00
|
T66
|
Derek Lamely
|
3.60
|
16,247.00
|
69
|
Augusto Núñez
|
3.20
|
15,939.00
|
T70
|
Trevor Cone
|
2.95
|
15,708.00
|
T70
|
Bill Haas
|
2.95
|
15,708.00
|
72
|
Jonas Blixt
|
2.80
|
15,477.00
|
73
|
Lee Hodges
|
2.70
|
15,323.00