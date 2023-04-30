×

Mexico Open payout: Jon Rahm sets new single-season Tour record - before May

Getty Images
 

Jon Rahm didn't win his fifth tournament of the season on Sunday at the Mexico Open, but his solo second added to his record-breaking haul.

Rahm has now earned $14,462,840 this season, a new single-season PGA Tour record. And he did it before May. Scottie Scheffler made $14,046,190 last season (not including the Tour Championship payout), which was the previous record.

Rahm has played 12 tournaments in this campaign. His four wins include a major and two designated events. He also has three other top-5 finishes, including this week.

With his second win of the season (Houston Open), Finau crossed the $5 million mark.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Vidanta:

Finish

Player

FedEx 

  Earnings ($)

1

Tony Finau

500.00

1,386,000.00

2

Jon Rahm

300.00

839,300.00

3

Brandon Wu

190.00

531,300.00

4

Akshay Bhatia

-

377,300.00

T5

Eric Cole

100.00

284,900.00

T5

Emiliano Grillo

100.00

284,900.00

T5

Austin Smotherman

100.00

284,900.00

T8

Cameron Champ

82.50

232,925.00

T8

Ben Taylor

82.50

232,925.00

T10

Joseph Bramlett

65.40

179,025.00

T10

Harry Hall

65.40

179,025.00

T10

Beau Hossler

65.40

179,025.00

T10

Patrick Rodgers

65.40

179,025.00

T10

Alejandro Tosti

-

179,025.00

T15

Jimmy Walker

53.00

132,825.00

T15

Dylan Wu

53.00

132,825.00

T15

Carson Young

53.00

132,825.00

T18

Mark Hubbard

44.00

98,431.67

T18

Stephan Jaeger

44.00

98,431.67

T18

Adam Long

44.00

98,431.67

T18

Greyson Sigg

44.00

98,431.67

T18

Vincent Norrman

44.00

98,431.66

T18

Kevin Roy

44.00

98,431.66

T24

Kevin Chappell

33.25

62,755.00

T24

Wyndham Clark

33.25

62,755.00

T24

Will Gordon

33.25

62,755.00

T24

S.H. Kim

33.25

62,755.00

T24

Francesco Molinari

33.25

62,755.00

T24

Andrew Putnam

33.25

62,755.00

T30

Michael Kim

26.50

50,435.00

T30

Taylor Pendrith

26.50

50,435.00

T30

Trevor Werbylo

26.50

50,435.00

T33

Brice Garnett

20.58

41,066.67

T33

Ryan Gerard

-

41,066.67

T33

Nicolai Hojgaard

-

41,066.67

T33

Ryan Moore

20.58

41,066.67

T33

Byeong Hun An

20.58

41,066.66

T33

Erik van Rooyen

20.58

41,066.66

T39

Aaron Baddeley

14.00

30,415.00

T39

Austin Cook

14.00

30,415.00

T39

Michael Gligic

14.00

30,415.00

T39

Nate Lashley

14.00

30,415.00

T39

Geoff Ogilvy

14.00

30,415.00

T39

Scott Piercy

14.00

30,415.00

T39

Gary Woodland

14.00

30,415.00

T46

Ben Martin

10.00

22,817.67

T46

S.Y. Noh

10.00

22,817.67

T46

Richy Werenski

10.00

22,817.66

T49

James Hahn

7.75

19,198.67

T49

Satoshi Kodaira

7.75

19,198.67

T49

Andrew Novak

7.75

19,198.67

T49

Chez Reavie

7.75

19,198.67

T49

Zecheng Dou

7.75

19,198.66

T49

Austin Eckroat

7.75

19,198.66

T55

Jonathan Byrd

5.60

17,787.00

T55

Cody Gribble

5.60

17,787.00

T55

Charley Hoffman

5.60

17,787.00

T55

Sebastián Vázquez

-

17,787.00

T55

Carl Yuan

5.60

17,787.00

T60

Derek Ernst

4.50

16,940.00

T60

Tano Goya

4.50

16,940.00

T60

David Lipsky

4.50

16,940.00

T60

Maverick McNealy

4.50

16,940.00

T60

Cameron Percy

4.50

16,940.00

T60

Raul Pereda

-

16,940.00

T66

Nico Echavarria

3.60

16,247.00

T66

Lanto Griffin

3.60

16,247.00

T66

Derek Lamely

3.60

16,247.00

69

Augusto Núñez

3.20

15,939.00

T70

Trevor Cone

2.95

15,708.00

T70

Bill Haas

2.95

15,708.00

72

Jonas Blixt

2.80

15,477.00

73

Lee Hodges

2.70

15,323.00

