CALGARY, Alberta – Michael Bradley birdied his final two holes and tied the course record with a 9-under 61 in Friday's opening round of the Shaw Charity Classic.

The 53-year-old Bradley had his finest round on the over-50 circuit with 10 birdies and a bogey at the par-70 Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. He matched the low score posted by 2014 Shaw Charity Classic winner Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Steve Flesch was one stroke off the lead after an opening 62. Tom Byrum was alone in third after carding a 7-under 63, which included an eagle on the par-5, 18th hole.

David Morland IV, of Aurora, Ontario, finished as the low Canadian and was in a tie for fourth at 6 under with a group that included two-time defending champion Scott McCarron.

Also at 6 under were Dan Forsman, Wes Short Jr., Billy Andrade, Mark Brooks, Tim Petrovic and Retief Goosen.