Michelle Wie isn’t ready yet to give her surgically repaired right hand another test.

Wie withdrew from the Kia Classic Monday evening, according to the LPGA.

Wie, 29, underwent surgery in late October to repair an avulsion fracture, nerve entrapment and bone spurs in the wrist and hand. She made her return at the Honda LPGA Thailand last month, tying for 23rd. A week later, she withdrew during the first round of her title defense at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, complaining of returning pain. She wrote on Instagram after that WD that an MRI showed her “surgery site was healing great,” but she was still dealing with nerve entrapment, due to tendon inflammation.

The ANA Inspiration, the year’s first major, is next week. It’s unclear yet if she’ll be ready to return there.