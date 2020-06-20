Michelle Wie West gives birth to first child, daughter Makenna

Michelle Wie West has given birth to her first child.

Wie West announced Saturday on Instagram that she and her husband, Johnnie West, have officially welcomed daughter Makenna Kamalei Yoona West.

"Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you," Wie wrote. "Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe. You are our entire [world], we can’t wait to watch you grow."

The 30-year-old Wie West announced her pregnancy last January. The couple were married last August.

Wie West hasn't competed on the LPGA since withdrawing from last June's KPMG Women's PGA. She underwent surgery in October 2018 to repair an avulsion fracture, bone chips and nerve entrapment in her right hand.