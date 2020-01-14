Mickelson-Finau, Fowler-Molinari highlight featured pairings at American Express

Getty Images

LA QUINTA, Calif. – Tournament host Phil Mickelson predictably drew one of the week’s top pairings at The American Express where he will play the first three rounds with Tony Finau, the highest-ranked player in the field.

Mickelson and Finau tee off for Round 1 at 11:40 a.m. (ET) at La Quinta Country Club and shift to PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament course for the second round at 1:20 p.m. The duo tees off at 12:50 p.m. for Round 3 on the Stadium course.

Playing the event for the first time since 2014, Rickie Fowler will be paired with Francesco Molinari and the twosome will also start their week at La Quinta (12:10 p.m.) before transitioning to the Nicklaus Tournament course (11:40 a.m.) and Stadium course (1:20 p.m.).

Cameron Champ and Billy Horschel highlight the other side of the draw and begin the tournament on the Nicklaus Tournament layout (11:40 a.m.) followed by the Stadium course (1:20 p.m.) and La Quinta (12:50 p.m.) for the third round.

