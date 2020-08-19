In midst of mini-slump, Rory McIlroy focused on this week, not U.S. Open

NORTON, Mass. – Rory McIlroy and the rest of the top players in the world are gearing up to play four of the next five weeks, with the U.S. Open on the back end of that busy stretch.

Though it might be easy to look ahead to the second major of the year, McIlroy’s focus remains solely on this week – and trying to rediscover some good form.

“That’s the most important thing for me right now,” he said Wednesday at The Northern Trust. “If I can see some good signs in my game, then I’ll start thinking ahead to other stuff. But right now, honestly, the U.S. Open hasn’t even entered my thoughts.”

Besides, the state of his game has given McIlroy plenty to consider.

One of the hottest players in the world earlier this spring, McIlroy has yet to find a rhythm coming out of the 3 ½-month shutdown. He has slipped from first to third in the world rankings while admitting that his mind wanders without any fans or energy on-site. His results have also strayed from the norm: In six starts he has finished inside the top 30 only once – a tie for 11th at the Travelers Championship, when he never seriously contended. It’s his longest stretch without a top-10 in years.

“The last few weeks haven’t really been what I’ve wanted from a golf standpoint on the course and also results-wise and even just practice-wise and technique-wise,” he said. “I sound like a broken record, but I saw some good signs last week in practice, and it’s just a matter of it translating out into the competitive arena.”

McIlroy, who is a two-time winner at TPC Boston (2012, ’16), enters the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.