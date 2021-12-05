Midway through LPGA Q-Series: Allisen Corpuz (65) advances; Pauline Roussin-Bouchard leads

Allisen Corpuz had one goal in mind Sunday at LPGA Q-Series: advance.

“I came into the day trying to shoot a couple under just to make sure I'm for sure in for next week,” said the recent USC graduate, “and just got some really good looks out there and made some really good putts.”

Corpuz ended up doing more than just move on to next week’s second half of this 108-hole qualifying event. Her fourth-round, 7-under 65 on Magnolia Grove’s Crossings Course moved her inside the top 10 and in position at 10 under to potentially earn an LPGA card when Q-Series resumes Thursday at Highland Oaks Golf Club in Dothan, Alabama.

France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard is also on a mission: destroy. The former South Carolina standout is big into martial arts, starting out in judo nine years ago and since adding a variety of disciplines, including boxing, MMA and Jiu jitsu.

“Knives, sticks, just a bunch of stuff,” Roussin-Bouchard said. “I do a lot of martial arts, boxing, and I went boxing before leaving [for Q-Series] because I needed to let some pressure go. It really helped because it puts me in the mood where I really want to destroy everything on my way.”

So far, so good. Roussin-Bouchard fired a 65 Sunday on the Crossings, shaking off an opening bogey and finishing the first 72 holes at 19 under, two shots clear of the field.

In all, 74 players finished among the top 70 and ties to move on to next week. That group included Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul (13 under), Texas alums Kaitlyn Papp (9 under) and Agathe Laisne (2 under), Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen (6 under), Swedes Linn Grant (2 under) and Frida Kinhult (even), and Stanford product Mariah Stackhouse, who shot 3-under 69 to move inside the cut line to even par.

Six of the seven current college players also advanced, led by Arizona’s Hou sisters, Yu-Sang and Vivian, who each sit at 5 under. Yu-Sang Hou fired a 5-under 66 Sunday. Alabama’s Polly Mack was the only collegian to miss the cut.

After an opening 67, Haley Moore shot 74-73-74 to miss the cut by a shot. Sierra Brooks also missed by one. Andrea Lee, Virginia Elena Carta and Bailey Tardy were among those who won’t advance to next week.

The top 45 and ties after 108 holes earn LPGA status.