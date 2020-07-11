Miguel Angel Jimenez, 56, plummets after third-round 77 in Austria

Miguel Angel Jimenez’s own record is likely safe for now.

The 56-year-old Jimenez, who is already the oldest winner in European Tour history thanks to his victory at the 2014 Spanish Open at age 50, fell out of the lead at the Austrian Open with a third-round, 5-over 77 Saturday at Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg.

Jimenez, a day removed from a dazzling 65 that gave him a two-shot lead in the dual-ranking European Tour and Challenge Tour event, managed to card four birdies but also logged four bogeys and back-to-back doubles, at Nos. 9-10.

The 21-time European Tour winner plays mostly on the PGA Tour Champions these days. That tour is scheduled to resume July 31 in Michigan.

As for this week, Jimenez now finds himself tied for 12th at 6 under, five shots back of co-leaders Marc Warren and Nicolai von Dellingshausen. Connor Syme is among three players tied for third at 10 under.