Mike Weir to captain International team at 2024 Presidents Cup

Mike Weir will feel right at home as the International captain at the 2024 Presidents Cup.

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that the 52-year-old Canadian, who has represented the Internationals on eight cup teams, will head the home squad at Royal Montreal. Weir was a five-time International member, compiling a 13-9-2 career mark, and has served as an assistant on the last three cup teams, including under Trevor Immelman at Quail Hollow.

“The Presidents Cup has become such a big part of my career, so to be here in this moment announced as captain of the 2024 International team is surreal,” Weir said in a release. “When I look back, I have so many incredible memories associated with this event, whether it be my debut in 2000, winning my singles match against Tiger [Woods] in 2007 at Royal Montreal, witnessing Ernie [Els] create the shield in 2019, and then seeing Trevor carry that momentum in 2022.

"Now, as I look with anticipation toward 2024, I couldn’t be more excited to lead the International team in my home country of Canada for what will surely be the experience of a lifetime.”

Weir was an eight-time winner on Tour, none bigger than his 2003 Masters title. He reached as high as No. 3 in the world.

The Americans have not yet named their captain for the 2024 cup. The U.S. holds a 12-1-1 lead in the biennial series, including a five-point victory in September.

“As the International team captain in 2024, Mike Weir will continue the upward trend of the Internationals with his unwavering support for his players and the Presidents Cup,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “With his pedigree as a player combined with his history with the Presidents Cup both as a player and a captain’s assistant, Mike is the right lead at the right time as the Presidents Cup returns to Montreal. As an icon in his homeland, he certainly will have the full support for the Canadian fans in building a distinct homefield advantage for the International team.”