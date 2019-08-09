Emiliano Grillo missed an important putt late Friday and couldn't hold back his frustration.

Needing birdie at the par-4 9th, his final hole of the day, to make the 1-under cut, Grillo lipped out his bid for a three and then shot a middle finger in the direction of his ball and the hole.

A closing par left Grillo 2 under for the day but even par for the week and thus without a weekend tee time at Liberty National.

Worse, however, is that his T-86 finish at The Northern Trust dropped him from 62nd to 69th in the FedExCup standings, with only the top 70 qualifying for next week's BMW Championship.

Grillo will only need to be passed by two players over the weekend for his 2018-19 season come to an end.